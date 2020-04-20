British artist Damien Hirst has created a hopeful new artwork to support the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Titled Butterfly Rainbow (2020), the work depicts a rainbow with each band of color filled with butterfly wings, a common motif in Hirst’s oeuvre. The cheery image can be downloaded from the artist’s website and placed in people’s windows as a show of appreciation for the staff at NHS.

Hirst is also making a limited print edition of the work to be sold, and will donate all profits from the sales to the NHS. The artist will announce additional information about the print via his Instagram account (where he recently answered 98 questions from the public in an extensive “self-interview”).

Hirst said in a statement on his website: