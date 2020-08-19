The sensational banana sculpture, which spurred a great deal of discussion about the art world and what is to be considered art, was created in an edition of three with two artists’ proofs. Miami art collectors Billy and Beatrice Cox, and Sarah Andelman, founder of the Parisian boutique Colette, own two editions of the sculpture. Though Hirst was unable to secure one of the artists’ proofs, curator Francesco Bonami made his own version and gifted it to Hirst. His one stipulation was that the banana must be installed pointing in the opposite direction of Cattelan’s original work.

Hirst shared with The Art Newspaper that his obsession with the artwork was “because after everything we’ve seen in art it’s still shocking and upsetting and it makes me laugh.” Hirst also noted that he will replace the banana weekly to ensure that the work looks fresh, following Cattelan’s original instructions for the artwork.

