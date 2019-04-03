The wait is over. Three months ago, the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas announced that it had acquired Damien Hirst’s Demon with Bowl (2014), the colossal statue that was first seen in Venice during the artist’s 2017 blockbuster “Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable.” The show opened across collector Francois Pinault’s two spaces in the floating city, the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana, and the buzz threatened to overshadow the Venice Biennale itself.

Now, Demon with Bowl is back on public view in a very different kind of city. Las Vegas may not be the Queen of the Adriatic (though it does have a resort called The Venetian), but Hirst’s statue has found a watery locale at the Palms, towering above that hotel’s dayclub, which is called KAOS, and contains, per a press release, “the highest number of pools of any resort in North America.” And in case the gigantic headless naked bronze demon doesn’t do it for you, there’s a second Hirst sculpture from the Venice show at KAOS, The Warrior and the Bear (2015), installed alongside the pool.