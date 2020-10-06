The painter Dana Schutz has signed to David Zwirner’s artist roster, leaving behind her previous New York gallery, Petzel, which had represented her since 2011. She will continue to be represented by London gallery Thomas Dane. The artist is best known for her intense figurative portraiture, which combines traces of Cubist abstraction with bold color palettes.

The artist’s vivid paintings have been both lauded and the subject of intense controversy—in 2017, her painting of Emmett Till’s funeral, Open Casket (2016), received backlash when it was included in that year’s Whitney Biennial, with critics accusing Schutz of profiting off Black pain and spectacle. That same year, Schutz had a solo exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston; she has also shown at the Denver Art Museum and the Miami Art Museum, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, among others. Her work has entered the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim, and the Whitney. A 2019 solo exhibition at Petzel was widely regarded as a successful bounce-back from the Whitney Biennial controversy.

A representative for Petzel gallery told ARTnews: