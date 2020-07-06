David Zwirner laid off nearly 20 percent of its employees.

Zwirner’s layoffs are hardly unprecedented as commercial spaces and cultural institutions around the world continue to suffer the financial blows brought on by the global pandemic. Already in April, Pace Gallery furloughed a quarter of its New York work force. Then in May, a survey conducted by the Art Dealers Association of America found that galleries across the U.S. project a 73 percent loss in overall gross revenue for the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19.