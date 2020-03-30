Mega-gallery David Zwirner has invited 12 smaller galleries to use its online viewing room platform in a bid to help alleviate the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. The joint display, titled “Platform: New York,” will run from April 3rd to May 1st, and will bring together New York-based galleries, including 47 Canal, Bureau, James Fuentes and Magenta Plains, many of which have seen their spring shows canceled or cut short.

Participating galleries will display two works by a single artist for “Platform,” allowing them to bypass the expensive process of building their own online showroom from scratch. David Zwirner is not charging the galleries for the opportunity, nor is it taking commission on sales. The “Platform” initiative will continue with a London iteration, the details of which will be announced in April.

A statement from the gallery read: