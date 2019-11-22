Barbara Kruger has been without a New York gallery ever since Mary Boone, who had represented the artist since 1987, was jailed earlier this year, forcing the once-iconic Mary Boone Gallery to shutter. The mega-gallery David Zwirner announced yesterday that it had taken on the artist, and will represent her along with Sprüth Magers, which has represented Kruger for 35 years and operates locations in Berlin, London, and Los Angeles.

David Zwirner himself said in a statement released yesterday: