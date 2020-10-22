Lawson’s intimate portrait photography focuses on the materiality and domestic expression of Black life. Her photographs highlight both the subjects at their center, which often directly behold the camera, as well as the minutiae of their surroundings. She has exhibited at the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Underground Museum in Los Angeles, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the KIT Museum in Düsseldorf, Germany, among others.

In a short film accompanying her nomination, Lawson described her practice: