The fair’s decision to continue comes amid increased tension over how the international art market will handle the spread of the disease. Art Basel canceled the 2020 edition of its Hong Kong fair; Sotheby’s relocated its Hong Kong auction to New York; Art Dubai postponed its 2020 edition; and museums in Italy and France, including the Louvre, have shut their doors indefinitely. The withdrawal of New York-based Wildenstein & Co. and Fergus McCaffrey and the Paris-based Galerie Monbrison reflects an increasing aversion to international travel among those on the art-fair circuit.

TEFAF said in a statement that the fair would take precautionary measures to ensure public health, including providing all-day cleaning services and hand-sanitizing stations, along with an information desk from local health authorities.

The TEFAF spokeswoman said: