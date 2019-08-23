The director of the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has issued a public apology for accepting donations from sex offender and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial earlier this month. In a blog post, Joi Ito addressed his interactions with Epstein, meeting at a conference in 2013, accepting donations from Epstein for the art, design, and technology center, and taking monetary contributions from the billionaire for Ito’s personal tech startup funds.

Though Ito did not specify the sums received from Epstein, the New York Post reported Epstein-controlled foundations gave MIT $800,000 over the course of two decades. Ito has pledged to raise donations equivalent to the sums the Media Lab received from Epstein, and give that money to nonprofits that help trafficking survivors. He also pledged to return money in his own investment funds that came from Epstein.

In the blog post, Ito wrote: