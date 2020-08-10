Balshaw also noted that Tate is expecting about 50 percent of their usual visitors for the foreseeable future, resulting in less need for staff in its commercial spaces. Some members of Parliament (MPs) have brought up concerns about the layoffs, writing that “workers affected are low paid with a significant number at risk coming from the BAME (Black, Asian, and minority ethnic) community.”

Balshaw’s statements comes after weeks of uproar over the proposed layoffs. When Tate galleries reopened their doors on July 27th (the institutions shuttered on March 17th due to the pandemic), protesters gathered outside of Tate Modern. The protesters echoed the MPs’ concerns that the cuts to the commercial arm will disproportionately impact people of color on staff at the institution.

Many museums around the world have been forced to make similarly drastic staff cuts due to the pandemic. Institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and countless others have pursued a range of tactics to reduce headcounts, from ending agreements with contract workers to furloughing and laying off staff.