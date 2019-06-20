De Salvo joined the Whitney in 2004 and became its first chief curator and deputy director for programs in 2006, a position she held until 2015, at which point she took on her current deputy director role. That same year, De Salvo shepherded the museum through its move from the Upper East Side’s Breuer Building, which it had occupied since 1966, to its new home in the Meatpacking District. She spearheaded the museum’s curatorial team for “America Is Hard to See,” the remarkable first show at the Whitney’s new location.

Among De Salvo’s litany of curatorial achievements at the Whitney are retrospectives of such artists as Lawrence Weiner in 2007, Roni Horn in 2009, and Hélio Oiticica in 2017. She also curated the Andy Warhol retrospective, “Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again,” which is presently touring at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and will soon head to the Art Institute of Chicago. For the United States Pavilion at the 51st Venice Biennale, De Salvo co-curated “Course of Empire: Paintings by Ed Ruscha,” which then came to the Whitney in 2005. Throughout her 15-year tenure, she also helped the museum acquire works by countless artists.

Prior to the Whitney, De Salvo worked as a curator at the Dia Art Foundation, an adjunct curator at the Andy Warhol Museum, and senior curator at Tate Modern.

De Salvo said in the statement: