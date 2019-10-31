The million-dollar prize is the largest cash prize in contemporary visual art, and is meant to allow an artist of major cultural significance to work on an ambitious project they didn’t previously have the resources to realize. Artists cannot apply for the award, which is instead awarded by a panel of international judges, including the directors of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Late critic and curator Okwui Enwezor also served on the jury, which completed deliberations before his death in March.

In May, two Nomura Emerging Artist Awards of $100,000 each were given to Chinese artist Cheng Ran and U.S. artist Cameron Rowland. Rowland was also the recipient of a MacArthur “genius” grant this year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a large investment bank based in Tokyo, which says it has a long history of engaging with the arts dating back to its founding. The prize amount surpasses that of other prestigious awards, like the MacArthur “genius” grant, which offers winners $625,000 over five years, and the Kyoto Prize, which awards 100 million Yen ($898,000).