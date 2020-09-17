New York–based painter Doron Langberg will now be represented by Victoria Miro. Langberg will show a series of new works created during lockdown in the gallery’s online viewing room at Art Basel’s OVR:2020, scheduled to take place from September 23rd to 26th. His first solo exhibition at the gallery is scheduled for 2021.

Langberg has risen to prominence through his colorful, large-scale figurative paintings depicting queer romance and intimacy. “Queerness for me is not just a sexual experience, but a way of being in the world which affects every aspect of my life,” Langberg said in a press release. “Using intense colours and different paint textures and marks to create these everyday scenes, I want to connect with a viewer by speaking to our most basic commonalities—our bodies, our relationships, our interiority—rather than the social categories that may separate us.”

Glenn Scott Wright, director and partner, said in a statement: