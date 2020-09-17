New York–based painter Doron Langberg will now be represented by Victoria Miro. Langberg will show a series of new works created during lockdown in the gallery’s online viewing room at Art Basel’s OVR:2020, scheduled to take place from September 23rd to 26th. His first solo exhibition at the gallery is scheduled for 2021.
Langberg has risen to prominence through his colorful, large-scale figurative paintings depicting queer romance and intimacy. “Queerness for me is not just a sexual experience, but a way of being in the world which affects every aspect of my life,” Langberg said in a press release. “Using intense colours and different paint textures and marks to create these everyday scenes, I want to connect with a viewer by speaking to our most basic commonalities—our bodies, our relationships, our interiority—rather than the social categories that may separate us.”
Glenn Scott Wright, director and partner, said in a statement:
Doron was introduced to me by Njideka Akunyili Crosby in 2018 and she had championed his work to me before that. I have been following his work closely ever since and both Victoria and I were convinced after visiting his studio and spending time talking to him about his painting practice that he would be a strong addition to the gallery’s programme.
In addition to his upcoming shows with Victoria Miro, Langberg’s work will be on view at exhibtions including “Intimacy: New Queer Art from Berlin and Beyond” at the Schwules Museum in Berlin, “Breakfast Under the Tree” at Carl Freedman Gallery in Margate, and a group show at the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston in 2022. He’s previously shown at the LSU Museum, American Academy of Arts and Letters, Leslie-Lohman Museum, and The PAFA Museum. A reproduction of his painting Joe & Edgar (2020) is currently on view across New York as part of Public Art Fund’s city-wide art initiative “Art on the Grid,”According to Artsy data, in the past four years, demand for Langberg’s work has skyrocketed with the number of inquiries increasing at least 60 percent year over year.