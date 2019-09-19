A twisted new museum has opened in northern Europe’s largest sculpture park. The building—named “The Twist” due to the fact that it twists 90 degrees at its center—sits over the Randselva River in Jevnaker, Norway. The more than 10,000-square-foot building doubles Kistefos Sculpture Park’s amount of indoor exhibition space, and its inaugural exhibition, “Hodgkin and Creed—Inside Out,” opened on Wednesday.

Norwegian businessman and art collector Christen Sveaas founded Kistefos Sculpture Park in 1996 on the grounds of his family’s wood pulp mill. The park is already home to site-specific works by artists including Anish Kapoor, Marc Quinn, and Jeppe Hein. A Yayoi Kusama sculpture, Shine of Life (2019), was unveiled earlier this year at the site.

In a statement, Sveaas said: “Our ambition is to make Kistefos a must-see cultural destination with a world-class temporary exhibition and sculpture park program to complement the rich industrial heritage of the site.”