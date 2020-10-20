Martinez has exhibited extensively over the course of his nearly 20 year career. In 2017, he had two institutional solo shows, “Studio Wall” at the Drawing Center in New York and “Ants at a Picknic” at Wellesley College’s Davis Museum in Massachusetts. The following year, he showed at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, and in 2019, he had another two solo shows, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit and the Yuz Museum in Shanghai. Martinez’s work has also appreciated enormously on the secondary market— the market value for Martinez’s 2009 canvas, Up in Arms #2 rose nearly 2,780% over the course of the last seven years.

According to Artsy data, demand for Martinez’s work has seen a steady increase of at least 25 percent year-over-year since 2014, save for a small dip in inquiries in 2017. Thus far in 2020 there have been more than 11 times as many inquiries on Martinez’s work on Artsy than there were in all of 2014.

