Egypt is calling on Britain to stop Christie’s from selling a more than 3,000-year-old sculpture of King Tutankhamun rendered as the God Amen next month in London, where it is expected to fetch over £4 million ($5.1 million).

The Egyptian embassy in London is calling for the artifact’s return to Egypt and, according to a statement cited by the AFP, has sought UNESCO’s help in stopping its sale along with all sales of Egyptian artifacts planned for its London salesroom in early July. Egypt’s foreign ministry underlined the importance of obtaining ownership certificates before the sale of such items.

In a statement sent to Artsy, Christie’s defended the rigor of its research and due diligence with respect to the sculpture of King Tut, saying: