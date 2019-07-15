Egypt reopened two ancient pyramids to the public.

Two ancient Egyptian pyramids that have been closed to the public since 1965 have been reopened following excavations and renovations.

One of the pyramids, the Bent Pyramid of King Sneferu (named for the pharaoh who founded the 4th dynasty of Egypt) dates back some 4,600 years. In many ways it’s a unique specimen—the structure starts out at a 54-degree angle before tapering to 43 degrees in its top section. According to Mostafa Waziri, the secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquitie, change in angle occurred at the time of its construction, when architects noticed cracks appearing in the structure. Archaeologists excavating the Bent Pyramid discovered “hidden tombs” that contained mummies, tools, and masks, according to an announcement by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities.

The Bent Pyramid and the adjacent “satellite” pyramid that is also being opened to the public are located in the ancient royal necropolis of Dahshur, which sits about 25 miles south of Cairo on the west bank of the Nile. Archaeologists working at the complex also found sarcophagi and part of an ancient wall believed to be about 4,000 years old. According to DW, the Egyptian government has been working to boost tourism to the region.