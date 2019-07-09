Despite the controversy surrounding the sale of a 14th century B.C.E. Egyptian sculpture, Christie’s proceeded and sold the sculpture at auction last week for $5.9 million; now the Egyptian government is suing the auction house.

The sculpture stands 11 inches tall and depicts the god Amen with the features of the young King Tutankhamen, or King Tut. Prior to the sale, the Egyptian embassy in London had called for the object’s repatriation. On the day of the sale, protestors gathered outside of Christie’s London headquarters. Egyptian officials claimed the sculpture was looted, and in June a former minister of antiquities told The Guardian he believed it to have been stolen from Upper Egypt’s temple of Karnak in 1970.

Christie’s, however, insisted it had done its due diligence and that the sculpture was of clean provenance. Last month, the auction house told Artsy: