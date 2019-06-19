Less than a year after Elon Musk used a ceramacist’s image of a unicorn farting into an electric car as an icon in the Tesla operating system without the artist’s consent (he eventually settled out of court with artist Tom Edwards), the Tesla CEO is once again getting heat for not crediting an artist.

Musk tweeted out an image of fan art depicting a character from the video game Nier: Automata to his 27 million followers over the weekend without crediting the artist. When commenters told the billionaire to credit the artist, he replied with dismissive comments including “no one should be credited with anything ever” and: “I wish people would stop crediting artists on twitter when any fool can find out who the artist was in seconds. It’s destroying the medium.” All his tweets, including the original message featuring Meli Magali’s digital artwork, have since been deleted.

Further Reading: How Artists Can Use Copyright Law to Safeguard Their Work