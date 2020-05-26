Amos’s work features bold figuration rendered in a popping palette, fusing elements from her own weavings and African textiles, photographic transfers, and more. She often dealt head-on with the dynamics of race and gender in the United States in her paintings and prints, and her own position within those systems of power.

Her work gained visibility in recent years following its inclusion in historical traveling exhibitions such as Tate Modern’s “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power” and the Brooklyn Museum’s “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85.” Ryan Lee, which last held a solo show of Amos’s work in 2017, is planning another in the fall. A retrospective of her work will open at the Georgia Museum of Art in 2021, before traveling to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in upstate New York.

In an interview with bell hooks published in her 1995 book Art on My Mind: Visual Politics, Amos said: