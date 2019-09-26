Employees of the art handling and storage company UOVO are fighting for union recognition. Employees of UOVO, which serves such high caliber clientele as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in addition to galleries and private collectors, announced on Wednesday that they are organizing with Teamsters Local 814, the local union for professional movers and art handlers.

According to Teamsters Joint Council 16, workers at the company’s headquarters in Queens were accompanied by Brooklyn State Senator Julia Salazar and Local 814 President Jason Ide as they prevented an all-staff meeting that was called with the intention of persuading employees not to unionize. UOVO workers at the company’s Rockland County site donned union buttons in solidarity. Artsy contacted UOVO for comment, but had not received a response as of this time.

Senator Salazar, who represents Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, where UOVO plans to open a fourth warehouse, said: