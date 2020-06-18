The staff members asked the museum administration and the board to outline a plan to incorporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) throughout the workplace and for responsibility in hiring and retaining more diverse staff. The letter also noted that recent staff layoffs and furloughs “have disproportionately affected Black, Indigenous, People of Color on staff.” Employees also said they felt that their calls for change within the museum had not been adequately addressed.

The Jewish Museum has since responded, saying that 38 (34.5 percent) of its 110 staff members do not self-identify as white. It also said that three people of color hold roles as division or department directors. The museum has developed an anti-racist working group of staff members, and at a meeting this week, the board of trustees committed to completing Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) training, and establishing a DEAI taskforce within the Board to operate in tandem with the staff-led anti-racism working group.

