More than 120 employees of Los Angeles’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) announced plans to unionize last week. This marks the latest unionization effort from an art institution staff after a string of similar campaigns around the country. Employees of the New Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Seattle’s Frye Art Museum have all successfully achieved new union contracts. Workers at art handling company UOVO also attempted to form a union, but ultimately voted not to after weeks of contention.

The MOCA announcement comes only three weeks after Los Angeles’s Marciano Foundation laid off nearly six dozen employees who had planned to unionize, before abruptly closing its doors indefinitely. The Marciano Foundation cited “low attendance” as the reason behind its unforeseen shuttering, despite the museum being free to enter. There is currently no contemporary art space in Los Angeles that has successfully unionized.

In addition to filing an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board, more than 50 employees from nearly every department at MOCA presented management with a statement of intent on Friday morning. According to the Los Angeles Times, the statement read: