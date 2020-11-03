Rickey, who died in 2002, was best known for his kinetic sculptures, which were defined by a precise, mechanistic interaction of forms influenced by both industrial machinery and the movement of the natural world. The artist drew inspiration from sources ranging from gyroscopes and gunsights to patterns of wind and fog. His work is in the collections of a number of institutions, including the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and many others.

According to Artsy data, demand for Rickey’s work reached a new plateau in 2017 after the number of inquiries on his work on the platform nearly doubled from 2016 following a succession of exhibitions with Marlborough. Since then, demand for his work has remained relatively consistent save for a 52 percent spike in inquiries last year.

Describing his own practice, Rickey once wrote: