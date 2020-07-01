Experts have dismissed a Spanish art dealer’s claims that he has found Frida Kahlo’s long-lost 1940 painting The Wounded Table more than six decades after its disappearance. Cristian López, the dealer who claims to represent the anonymous owner of the painting, told the Associated Press that the work has been verified by unnamed specialists, and that he intends to sell it for €40 million ($45 million).

Scholars have dismissed López’s claims of veracity, however, saying that the work is merely a copy. Helga Prignitz-Poda, an art historian who has long searched for the missing work, told the AP that López’s painting differs substantially from the original, both in terms of formal details and in the material itself—the original was painted on wood, while López’s is a work on canvas.

Kahlo produced The Wounded Table shortly after her divorce from muralist Diego Rivera, and the anguish of that tumultuous time is reflected in the violent, haunting imagery, which features skeletons, monsters, and blood seeping from a table. In 1945, Kahlo donated the painting to the Soviet Union for the Museum of Western Art in Moscow’s planned Mexico room, and after her death in 1954, the work was loaned out for a traveling exhibition to Soviet bloc nations. The last known location of the painting was at a showing in Warsaw.

