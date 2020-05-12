The ninth edition of Expo Chicago has been postponed until April 2021. The annual art fair, which was originally scheduled to take place in September at Chicago’s Navy Pier, will instead be held from April 8th to 11th next year.

Last month, the fair introduced accommodations for exhibitors including non-binding deposits, reduced booth fees and flexible payment schedules. It also announced it would donate a portion of its proceeds to the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) and the New Art Dealers Association (NADA). These accommodations will still apply for participants in the spring 2021 edition of the fair, and will coincide with expanded programming and initiatives. NADA canceled the second edition of its Expo Chicago satellite fair, NADA Chicago, last month.

Tony Karman, director of Expo Chicago, said in a statement: