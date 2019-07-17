Emoji users in the U.S. can’t get enough of the “face with tears of joy” emoji (😂), according to a survey recently conducted by Adobe, whose findings were made public on Wednesday—which, not incidentally, is World Emoji Day.

The report is based on answers to a 10-minute survey provided by 1,000 Americans between the ages of 16 and 73. It found that in addition to “tears of joy,” the next favorite emoji are the red heart (❤️), and the “face blowing a kiss” emoji (😘). The top two emoji in Adobe’s report are consistent not only with findings about emoji use released by Apple in 2017, but also the current standings on the site Emojitracker, which tabulates emoji use on Twitter in real time. However, the new report suggests a drop in the use of the “sob” emoji (😭), which was the third-most-used according to Apple’s findings two years ago. Women’s favorite emoji matched the overall favorite emoji perfectly, while the three favorite emoji among men were, in order, “face with tears of joy,” “grinning face with smiling eyes” (😁), and the “crying face” emoji (😢).