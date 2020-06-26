The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) has asked staff members to keep their affiliation with the school separate from any activism in which they might engage. The request, which comes amid ongoing protests against racial violence and widespread institutional grappling with systemic racism, has sparked outrage among current and former students, who have collectively gathered five separate open letters under one website demanding change.

The five letters, authored by PAFA alumni, undergraduates, graduate students, post-baccalaureate students, and the Alumni Council, condemn the school’s non-affiliation policy and highlight specific ways that the school has failed to live up to ideals of diversity and accountability.

The alumni letter reads, in part: