State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the financial firm that commissioned Lower Manhattan’s Fearless Girl (2017) sculpture, is waging a legal battle over reproductions of the statue. Earlier this year, the firm sued the sculpture’s creator, Kristen Visbal, for “weakening and adulterating the ‘Fearless Girl’ message” by selling copies of the statue, and now they are filing a lawsuit against an Australian-based personal injury firm that commissioned a Fearless Girl of its own and installed it in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

Jennifer Kanis, a lawyer at the Australian firm, told the New York Times: