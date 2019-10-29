In a blog post, Lapin noted that on Monday, “Getty Center served as a rest area for fire crews, as well as an observation area from which they directed the air attack.” The post also mentioned that fire officials were to remain on site overnight.

Both the Getty Center and its satellite Getty Villa, which resides to its west in the Pacific Palisades, remain closed for now. The iconic Eames House, one of LA’s greatest architectural destinations, was also in the Getty fire’s evacuation zone and has been forced to close.