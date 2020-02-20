Eyal Weizman, the director of Turner Prize-nominated investigative group Forensic Architecture, said that after being flagged as a security risk, he has been banned from traveling to the U.S. According to The Guardian, Weizman received an email stating that “his right to travel to the U.S. under a visa waiver program had been revoked,” blocking him from attending the opening of Forensic Architecture’s exhibition at Miami Dade College’s Museum of Art and Design on Wednesday.

In a statement presented in Weizman’s absence at the exhibition in Miami and on the Forensic Architecture website, he wrote: