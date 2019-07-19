But the Museum’s continued failure to respond in any meaningful way to growing pressure from artists and activists has made our participation untenable. The Museum’s inertia has turned the screw, and we refuse further complicity with Kanders and his technologies of violence.

In a statement provided to Artsy, the director of the Whitney, Adam D. Weinberg, said:

The Whitney respects the opinions of all the artists it exhibits and stands by their right to express themselves freely. While the Whitney is saddened by this decision, we will of course comply with the artists’ request.

The four artists’ letter comes just two days after Artforum published an essay by Hannah Black, Ciarán Finlayson, and Tobi Haslett titled “The Tear Gas Biennial,” in which they called out the artists in the biennial for not boycotting the exhibition over Kanders’s presence on the museum’s board.

Kanders owns the company Safariland, a manufacturer of military and law enforcement equipment, including tear gas canisters agents fired at asylum-seekers at the Mexico–U.S. border. Controversy over his position on the Whitney’s board intensified in the lead-up to the opening of this year’s Whitney Biennial, including weekly protests coordinated by the group Decolonize This Place, a letter signed by nearly 100 Whitney staffers calling on its leadership to consider removing Kanders, and a letter signed by nearly two thirds of the artists in the Biennial calling for Kanders’s removal. But prior to the exhibition’s opening, only one artist, Michael Rakowitz, withdrew from the Biennial in protest of Kanders’s position at the museum.