The French government put out an open call for a monument honoring victims of slavery to be built in the famous Tuileries Gardens in Paris. This decision was received favorably by the Representative Council of France’s Black Associations (CRAN)—a Paris-based advocacy organization—under the condition that the artist who is ultimately chosen to create the memorial is of African descent.

In 2016, former French president, François Hollande, announced the creation of a foundation to develop a slavery memorial and museum in Paris. In May 2019, current French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed the memorial’s construction. Louis-Georges Tin, honorary president of CRAN, said that the organization has put together a report detailing the need for a new museum, which they will present to the new mayor of Paris following the upcoming mayoral election.

Tin said in a statement quoted by The Art Newspaper: