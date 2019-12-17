A year after announcing that France would repatriate 26 stolen artifacts to Benin, an actual timeline for returning the objects has emerged. After a report authored by Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy recommended the return of all looted artifacts to their original homes, provided their country of origin asks for them, French president Emmanuel Macron announced the coming return of the 26 objects in November 2018. But little progress has been made since then.

The French cultural minister, Franck Riester, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to return the trove of objects, including thrones and statues, which are currently housed at the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris. Riester said the artifacts would be repatriated in 2020 or 2021. In order for the objects to be returned, the French government would need to craft legislation allowing the restitution. Some scholars estimate that around 5,000 objects have been looted from Benin in total.

According to ARTnews, Riester tweeted: