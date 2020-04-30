Some galleries and small museums in France may begin to reopen as early as May 11th, as the COVID-19 lockdown begins to lift in parts of the world. According to a report in The Art Newspaper, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe shared first-step plans in the country’s “deconfinement” strategy yesterday in parliament. The date of reopening will vary according to location, and gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited.

While government officials have not explicitly defined what qualifies as a “small museum,” they have noted that larger museums will not begin reopening until after June 2nd. The prime minister also plans to identify high and low risk areas on May 7th.

The Fondation Giacometti, a small institution in Paris that holds the world’s largest collection of works by Alberto Giacometti, plans to reopen its doors on May 15th. The foundation’s director, Catherine Grenier, told The Art Newspaper: