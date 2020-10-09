His work has been shown at the Studio Museum in Harlem and at the 2003 Venice Biennale, and is in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art and London’s Tate Gallery, among others. In 2019, Bowling was the subject of a major retrospective at Tate Britain which, according to Artsy data, resulted in a massive spike in on-platform demand, up three times the number of inquiries from the year before.

Recently, Bowling has been entrenched in a £30-million ($39.2 million) legal battle with the London-based Hales Gallery, with both parties accusing the other of a breach of contract. The artist alleges that the gallery has held onto more than 100 of his paintings, continuing to sell the works despite the termination of their contract in 2019. The gallery, meanwhile, claimed that the contract was terminated on illegitimate grounds, and has filed a countersuit for up to £14 million ($18.3 million) in lost commissions and damages.