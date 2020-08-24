The painter Frank Bowling is currently locked in a £30-million ($39.2 million) legal battle with London-based Hales Gallery, with both parties accusing the other of breach of contract. The 86-year-old artist alleged that the gallery, which represented him from 2010 to 2019, has wrongly held on to 110 of his paintings, cumulatively valued at £14 million ($18.3 million), and has continued to sell his work despite the alleged termination of their partnership in October of last year. Bowling additionally accused the gallery of failing to keep him updated on the status of his artworks and finances, claiming that he is owed at least £1.8 million ($2.3 million) in sales.

In a statement provided to Artsy, Tim Bignell, an attorney for Bowling and partner at the London-based firm Howard Kennedy, said: