The painting was discovered in 2014 in the attic of a house near Toulouse, a city in the southwest of France, when the family living there went up to investigate a leaky roof. It depicts the same subject as the Judith Beheading Holofernes (circa 1598–99) at the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica, which is a confirmed Caravaggio. In addition to the Italian painter’s distinctive and theatrical lighting, the Toulouse painting appears to feature the same model portraying Judith’s maid Abra. While Turquin is adamant about the attribution, others are skeptical. Princeton art historian Richard Spear told The Art Newspaper: “It's not a dilemma nor necessarily a surprise since opinions on the attribution are divided.”