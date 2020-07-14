Art fair franchise Frieze has canceled the 2020 editions of its marquee expos, Frieze London and Frieze Masters, due to COVID-19. The fairs were slated to take place in London’s Regent’s Park from October 8th to 11th; they will be replaced with an edition of Frieze’s online viewing rooms similar to the virtual edition of Frieze New York this past May. Fair management informed participating galleries of the decision today. A Frieze spokesperson said the decision to cancel was a result of “continued unprecedented challenges regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), and following an extended period of consultation with all relevant stakeholders.”

In an email sent to exhibitors announcing the cancellation, Frieze Fairs global director Victoria Siddall, Frieze London artistic director Eva Langret, and Frieze Masters artistic director Nathan Clements-Gillespie wrote: