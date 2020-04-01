Frieze New York will completely refund booth fees for the nearly 200 exhibitors that were set to participate in the fair before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ARTNews reported that refunds will be paid out over two periods—half on May 20th, and half on June 20th. Frieze will also refund other advance payments exhibitors may have made, including deposits and construction fees. Additionally, exhibitors have the option to roll over refunds into payments for the 2021 edition of the fair.

An email sent to exhibitors and signed by Frieze executives Victoria Siddall, Loring Randolph, and Kristell Chadé read: