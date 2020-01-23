The front of house staff at the New York City cultural center The Shed has unionized. The workers, including gallery guides, ticket takers, and ushers, among other part-time workers, have formed a collective bargaining unit represented by Local 2110 UAW, according to Hyperallergic. The Shed will recognize the union voluntarily, waiving the need for an election.

The workers first announced their intent to unionize just over two weeks ago, with one employee saying their “working conditions were not up to par.” The employee also cited ambiguous policies and expectations as a factor in their decision. Other employees at The Shed belong to various unions supporting service employees, make-up and hair stylists, and operating engineers, among other professions.

Maryann Jordan, chief operating officer for The Shed, told Hyperallergic: