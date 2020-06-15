The fugitive art dealer Inigo Philbrick was arrested on the Pacific island of Vanuatu last week for allegedly defrauding collectors out of more than $20 million between 2016 and 2019. Philbrick disappeared last October after the German financial services company Fine Art Partners (FAP) sued him for withholding $14 million worth of art, including works by Yayoi Kusama, Donald Judd, and Christopher Wool. Following Philbrick’s disappearance, several other collectors came forward with accusations of fraud, including the billionaire collectors David and Simon Reuben, whose auction of a 2012 Rudolf Stingler painting they acquired from Philbrick’s gallery was held up when it was revealed that Philbrick had sold ownership of the work to two other collectors.

In a press release announcing Philbrick’s arrest, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman said: