Though it didn’t quite crack the top three, Camille Pissarro’s proto-pointillist vision of a garden in bloom, Jardin et poulailler chez Octave Mirbeau, Les Damps (1892), shot past its high estimate of $6 million to sell for a hammer price of $8.8 million, or $10.2 million with fees, making it the night’s fourth biggest lot. Despite such interest in a few standout lots, the sale was a decidedly routine affair. Of the evening’s 62 lots, four were withdrawn and six failed to sell—of those that sold, 21 went for hammer prices below their low estimates—making for a sell-through rate of 90 percent by lot.

The New York auctions continue with Christie’s day sales and Sotheby’s evening sale of Impressionist and modern art on Tuesday.

