Gagosian expanded its footprint in New York’s Chelsea gallery district by taking over the former Mary Boone and Pace Gallery spaces next-door. The mega-gallery is renting out the two spaces, totaling 7,900 square feet, on West 24th Street, in anticipation of renovating its 26,000-square-foot complex at 555 West 24th Street at the end of the block.

According to a Bloomberg report, Gagosian has taken a long-term lease on the spaces and is not expected to begin renovations on its existing space until next year at the earliest. The mega-gallery, which operates 17 spaces around the world, is revamping its New York locations; its Madison Avenue space is currently undergoing upgrades.

Mary Boone had been paying $50,000 per month for her space on West 24th Street. Boone closed both her gallery spaces prior to starting her 30-month prison sentence in May. Her other space, in Midtown, was taken over by a neighbor from across the hall, Yares Art. Pace Gallery, meanwhile, vacated the space on West 24th Street to consolidate its operations in a new building on West 25th Street spanning 75,000 square feet spread across eight floors. That building will open next month with exhibitions of some of the gallery’s biggest names, including Alexander Calder, Fred Wilson, and David Hockney. Pace and Gagosian’s expansions are part of a trend among mega-galleries to add more spaces in Chelsea and around the world to showcase works by the blue-chip artists they represent.