Jun 11
News
Gagosian will open a permanent space in Basel.
“Continuing Abstraction,” 2019, installation view at Gagosian Basel. © Artists and Estates. Photo Sebastiano Pellion. Courtesy Gagosian.

The Gagosian gallery empire is adding another outpost. What began as a pop-up venue for the gallery’s new group exhibition “Continuing Abstraction” during the Art Basel air will become a year-round space, its 17th location worldwide and second in Switzerland after a Geneva location that opened in 2010.

Andy Avini, the Gagosian senior director handling the expansion, told The Art Newspaper the space will undergo some “tweaks” after “Continuing Abstraction” closes on Sunday, with regular programming kicking off in September. He added:

Basel is interesting because it is new territory, but it is also very familiar territory. [. . .] We want to merge those two and see where we can expand.

The Basel location is mega-dealer Larry Gagosian’s first new public exhibition space since opening a gallery in San Francisco in 2016. The ground floor space in Basel’s Old Town at Rheinsprung 1, just a few steps from the five-star hotel Les Trois Rois, is a short 15-minute walk from the Messeplatz.

Benjamin Sutton
Jun 11, 2019 at 12:02 pm, via The Art Newspaper