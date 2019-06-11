The Gagosian gallery empire is adding another outpost. What began as a pop-up venue for the gallery’s new group exhibition “Continuing Abstraction” during the Art Basel air will become a year-round space, its 17th location worldwide and second in Switzerland after a Geneva location that opened in 2010.

Andy Avini, the Gagosian senior director handling the expansion, told The Art Newspaper the space will undergo some “tweaks” after “Continuing Abstraction” closes on Sunday, with regular programming kicking off in September. He added: