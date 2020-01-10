Aside from social media posts, details on Spears’s possible show are scant. Contacted by Artsy, Galerie Sympa co-director Jean Colombain would not offer any details about how the gallery came into contact with Spears, how many of her works would be featured in the exhibition (and at what prices), or whether the pop superstar would attend the opening.

Spears released her latest album, Glory,in 2016 and has been largely off the grid since early 2019, when she announced an “indefinite work hiatus” to focus on her family. Hopefully, the possible show with an obscure French gallery marks the next stage of artistic growth for the Renaissance woman.