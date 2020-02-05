Gallery Weekend Beijing will either postpone or cancel its 2020 edition due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The gallery weekend is the largest art event to be called off due to the outbreak so far, as exhibitors wait to see whether this year’s edition of the Art Basel in Hong Kong fair will proceed as planned.

Gallery Weekend Beijing was scheduled to run from March 13th to 20th. On Tuesday, the event’s organizers announced that they would either move the event to mid-April or cancel it altogether, depending on whether conditions improve. The organizers said they will make a final decision by March 15th.

In a statement online, they wrote: