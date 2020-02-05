Gallery Weekend Beijing will either postpone or cancel its 2020 edition due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The gallery weekend is the largest art event to be called off due to the outbreak so far, as exhibitors wait to see whether this year’s edition of the Art Basel in Hong Kong fair will proceed as planned.
Gallery Weekend Beijing was scheduled to run from March 13th to 20th. On Tuesday, the event’s organizers announced that they would either move the event to mid-April or cancel it altogether, depending on whether conditions improve. The organizers said they will make a final decision by March 15th.
In a statement online, they wrote:
In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the Gallery Weekend Beijing team has been working remotely as of 1 February. Facing this major threat to public health, all members of the team will fully cooperate with prevention and control measures while still working online with the utmost efficiency. [...] We will continue to present the most compelling exhibitions and events in Beijing when the epidemic ends.
Michael Xufu Huang and Theresa Tse’s X Museum, which was scheduled to open during Gallery Weekend Beijing, has pushed back its opening date to April. The He Art Museum in Guangdong has also postponed its opening indefinitely. Other museums in Hong Kong and mainland China have shuttered indefinitely, while the inaugural CAFAM Techne Triennial in Beijing has also been postponed. Almost 25,000 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, while nearly 500 deaths have been reported.