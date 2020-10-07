A Gerhard Richter painting became the most expensive work by a Western artist sold at an Asian auction.

Gerhard Richter became the most expensive Western artist to sell at an Asian auction when his 1987 abstract painting Abstraktes Bild (649-2) sold for HK$214.6 million (US$27.6 million) at Sotheby’s live-streamed Hong Kong sale of contemporary art, which took place on October 6th. The painting, representative of Richter’s textured, multi-colored abstract style, sold to the Pola Museum of Art in Hakone, Japan.

The auction achieved HK$684.1 million (US$88.2 million), breaking the auction record for contemporary art at Sotheby’s in Asia, with a sell-through rate of 92 percent by lot. The auction was part of a series of six sales of modern and contemporary art held at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, which all together achieved HK$1.67 billion (US$215.4 million). The sales also marked the Asian debut of Sotheby’s multi-camera live streamed auction format, which saw its global debut this summer.

Yuki Terase, head of contemporary art at Sotheby’s Asia, said in a press release: