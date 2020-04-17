Galleries in Germany are carefully preparing to reopen their doors over the next few weeks as the government begins to lift business restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. These reopenings will come with strict precautions including a visitor limit and facemasks.
Earlier this week, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced at a press conference that non-essential businesses with spaces smaller than 8,600 square feet could reopen starting Monday, April 20th. These businesses, however, must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and though masks are not mandatory, it is strongly recommended that individuals wear them.
André Schlechtriem of the Berlin-based Dittrich & Schlechtriem Gallery told artnet News:
I am more than thrilled to be opening again. Galleries cannot exist in an online-only world. My gallery is a personal social space where every visitor is greeted personally by myself or my staff. We are always happy to answer questions and talk about the art we present. That’s what we live for.
Galleries in Austria, including Bechter Kastowsky Galerie in Vienna, have also announced that they will reopen their doors. While some of these spaces are eager to embrace a “new normal,” others are waiting for more news before reopening. Despite German galleries starting to welcome back visitors, other major art events in the region like Art Cologne and Berlin Gallery Weekend remain postponed. Large gatherings are banned until August 31st, throughout Germany.