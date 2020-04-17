Galleries in Germany are carefully preparing to reopen their doors over the next few weeks as the government begins to lift business restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. These reopenings will come with strict precautions including a visitor limit and facemasks.

Earlier this week, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced at a press conference that non-essential businesses with spaces smaller than 8,600 square feet could reopen starting Monday, April 20th. These businesses, however, must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and though masks are not mandatory, it is strongly recommended that individuals wear them.

André Schlechtriem of the Berlin-based Dittrich & Schlechtriem Gallery told artnet News: